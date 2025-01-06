About

Portland Karting Association (PKA), established in 2003, is dedicated to karting enthusiasts. They operate the Mac Track in McMinnville, OR, a 7/10-mile sprint course offering a family-friendly environment for karters. PKA hosts races and events, promoting the sport within the Oregon community. By karters, for the karters.

Mission

Come check out the Mac Track in McMinnville, OR, a 7/10th's mile sprint course in a family friendly environment.