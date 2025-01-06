Portland Karting Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Oregon State Karting Championship Series
A kart racing series by PKA and PARC.
Regional Sprint NWKA Super Cup
A regional sprint race series by Burly Products.
Regional Road Race NWKA Super Cup
A regional road race series.
About
Portland Karting Association
Founded in
2003
EIN
931314280
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
9399 SW TIGARD ST TIGARD, Oregon 97223-5274 United States
Website
portlandkarting.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Portland Karting Association (PKA), established in 2003, is dedicated to karting enthusiasts. They operate the Mac Track in McMinnville, OR, a 7/10-mile sprint course offering a family-friendly environment for karters. PKA hosts races and events, promoting the sport within the Oregon community. By karters, for the karters.
Mission
Come check out the Mac Track in McMinnville, OR, a 7/10th's mile sprint course in a family friendly environment.
{Similar 1}
