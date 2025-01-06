Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union
Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors to support their educational goals.
About
Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union
Founded in
0
EIN
930426107
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2435 NW FRONT AVE STE A PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-1824 United States
Website
www.pdx8fcu.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union, founded in 1954 by union members, provides financial services to union members and their families. Their mission is to build lasting relationships through exceptional service and tailored financial solutions.
Mission
Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union was founded in 1954 by union members to provide financial services to union members and their families.
