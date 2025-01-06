Portland Open Studios
Portland Open Studios
Portland Open Studios
Portland Open Studios
Portland Open Studios
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Portland Open Studios Tour
An annual event where local artists open their studios to the public, fostering community engagement and appreciation for the arts. Prioritizes artist's professional development in order to enrich the city.
Portland Open Studios
2013
EIN 931271605
501(c)(3)
Category/Type: Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address: PO BOX 31077 PORTLAND, Oregon 97231-0077 United States
Website: portlandopenstudios.com
Portland Open Studios, founded in 1998, is an arts nonprofit enhancing Portland's art scene. It prioritizes artist development and offers a juried tour, inviting the public into artists' studios. This creates a unique educational opportunity, bridging the gap between artists and art enthusiasts.
Portland Open Studios aims to be an essential component in Portland's Art Community, prioritizing artists and their professional development in order to enrich our city.
What $2,100 could fund instead: