Portland State University Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Student Success

Breaking down financial barriers for students through scholarships, hardship funds, and basic needs programs, ensuring they can graduate on time and build bright futures.

Faculty Success

Supporting faculty through fellowships, research funds, and endowed professorships to attract top scholars, advance research, and create transformative learning experiences.

Vernier Science Center

Providing an inclusive, student-centered space that enhances science education and research at Portland State.

New Art Building

Creating a vibrant hub for diverse artists and innovators by constructing a new home for the Schnitzer School of Art + Art History + Design.

