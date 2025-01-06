Portland State University Foundation
Portland State University Foundation
Portland State University Foundation
Portland State University Foundation
Portland State University Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Student Success
Breaking down financial barriers for students through scholarships, hardship funds, and basic needs programs, ensuring they can graduate on time and build bright futures.
Faculty Success
Supporting faculty through fellowships, research funds, and endowed professorships to attract top scholars, advance research, and create transformative learning experiences.
Vernier Science Center
Providing an inclusive, student-centered space that enhances science education and research at Portland State.
New Art Building
Creating a vibrant hub for diverse artists and innovators by constructing a new home for the Schnitzer School of Art + Art History + Design.
Portland State University Foundation
Founded in
1964
EIN
930619733
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1600 SW 4TH AVE STE 730 PORTLAND, Oregon 97201-5519 United States
Website
psuf.org
Phone
(503)-725-4478
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1963, the Portland State University Foundation inspires giving, engages alumni, and manages donor gifts to create opportunities for students, faculty, and programs. It supports PSU's mission to serve the city and beyond through scholarships and various initiatives.
Mission
The PSU Foundation supports Portland State University by inspiring giving, engaging alumni, and responsibly managing donor gifts to enhance the university's vital impact.
