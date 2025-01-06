Portland Womans Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Service & Social Activities
Offers opportunities for members to learn, socialize, serve the community, and build friendships.
About
Portland Womans Club
Founded in
1957
EIN
930446672
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1560 SE 41ST LOOP HILLSBORO, Oregon 97123-7541 United States
Website
oregongfwc.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The GFWC Portland Woman's Club offers women opportunities for community service, social activities, learning, and friendship. Members engage in diverse activities selected by the group. Contact the President for questions.
Mission
The portland womans club serves to support a variety of local charities in their endeavors to provide for those in need in the community.
{Similar 1}
