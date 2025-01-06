Portland Yacht Club
Portland Yacht Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Junior Program
Sailing classes for children and teenagers.
Adult Program
Sailing classes for adults, including beginner and intermediate levels.
About
Portland Yacht Club
Founded in
1946
EIN
930257930
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1241 NE MARINE DR PORTLAND, Oregon 97211-1109 United States
Website
portlandyc.com
Phone
(503)-285-1922
Email address
About
Portland Yacht Club, founded in 1908, on the Columbia River, is Oregon's oldest yacht club. It began as the Willamette Motor Boat Club. The club offers moorage, dining, and hosts events. They have junior and adult sailing programs and promote sailing and boating in the Pacific Northwest.
Mission
Portland Yacht Club brings boating enthusiasts together along the NE Marine Drive waterfront, fostering community and enjoying the beauty of Portland’s waterways.
