About

Portland Yacht Club, founded in 1908, on the Columbia River, is Oregon's oldest yacht club. It began as the Willamette Motor Boat Club. The club offers moorage, dining, and hosts events. They have junior and adult sailing programs and promote sailing and boating in the Pacific Northwest.

Mission

Portland Yacht Club brings boating enthusiasts together along the NE Marine Drive waterfront, fostering community and enjoying the beauty of Portland’s waterways.