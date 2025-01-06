Practical Ministries
Donate to
Practical Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Practical Ministries
Shop to support
Practical Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Practical Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Home Churches
Nurturing Home Churches in Hermanus (Sandbaai) and Kleinmond.
Bible School
Offering a Bible School to further disciple and equip believers. Registrations for the class of 2025 are now open.
E-Church
Online services that have grown into a thriving E-Church community, fostering a strong sense of family.
About
Practical Ministries
Founded in
2024
EIN
934761302
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
301 E BASELINE RD BUCKEYE, Arizona 85326-1319 United States
Website
its-practical-ministries.mailchimpsites.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
PRACTICAL MINISTRIES INC, founded in 2024 and located in Buckeye, Arizona, operates as Refuge Church, led by Pastor Michael Martin. Their mission is to grow spiritually and increase heaven's population. They aim to be spiritually strong and community-changing.
Mission
Mission Statement: To grow, to grow others, increasing heaven's population! Vision Statement: To become spiritually strong, soul winning, community changing.
Looking for other organizations in
Arizona, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: