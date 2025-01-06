powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

 — 
Support faith and fellowship in Tacoma.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

100% of your purchase supports 
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Covenant Kids

Provides a safe and secure environment for children (birth-5th grade) to learn and grow in Christ through fun activities and events.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Praise Rising

A program for 5th-7th grade students meeting every Wednesday for activities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Activity Cohorts

Activity groups for 8th-12th graders lasting for 6 weeks.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Praise Youth Group

A gathering of 5th-12th grade students for quarterly worship, fellowship, and peer-led learning.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

Founded in

1975

EIN

942791393

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

1611 85TH ST E TACOMA, Washington 98445-4111 United States

Website

www.praisecovenant.net

Phone

(253)-564-8563

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Praise Covenant Church in Tacoma, WA, is a community of believers seeking to be WITH JESUS and LIKE JESUS. Their services are uplifting with contemporary music. They support local missions like the Tacoma Rescue Mission and offer ministries for children and youth.

Mission

Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma WA brings people together in Tacoma to nurture faith, foster community, and offer a welcoming place for spiritual growth.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Washington, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!