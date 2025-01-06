Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Covenant Kids
Provides a safe and secure environment for children (birth-5th grade) to learn and grow in Christ through fun activities and events.
Praise Rising
A program for 5th-7th grade students meeting every Wednesday for activities.
Youth Activity Cohorts
Activity groups for 8th-12th graders lasting for 6 weeks.
Praise Youth Group
A gathering of 5th-12th grade students for quarterly worship, fellowship, and peer-led learning.
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma Wa
1975
942791393
501(c)(3)
Churches
1611 85TH ST E TACOMA, Washington 98445-4111 United States
www.praisecovenant.net
(253)-564-8563
Praise Covenant Church in Tacoma, WA, is a community of believers seeking to be WITH JESUS and LIKE JESUS. Their services are uplifting with contemporary music. They support local missions like the Tacoma Rescue Mission and offer ministries for children and youth.
Mission
Praise Covenant Church-Harvard Campus-Tacoma WA brings people together in Tacoma to nurture faith, foster community, and offer a welcoming place for spiritual growth.
