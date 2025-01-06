Premierone Credit Union
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Offers two $2,000 scholarships to student members demonstrating leadership and community service.
First Responder Program
Provides exclusive benefits and services to first responders and healthcare workers in Santa Clara County.
About
Premierone Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941696676
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development > Economic Development > Affordable Housing Initiatives
Address
6640 VIA DEL ORO SAN JOSE, California 95119-1450 United States
Website
www.premieronecu.org
Phone
(855)-500-7128
Email address
-
About
Premierone Credit Union, founded in 1961, supports members' financial growth through diverse loans, educational resources, and community initiatives. They offer consumer loans, various deposit products including high-yield checking, and mortgage options, fostering lasting relationships and enhancing financial well-being.
Mission
PremierOne Credit Union strives to build strong member relationships through consistent delivery in every interaction, relevant innovation, and personalized service, which leads to growth.
