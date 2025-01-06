Presbytery Of Los Ranchos
Presbytery Of Los Ranchos
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Service
Offers opportunities to serve the local community through various outreach initiatives.
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children to learn and grow in their faith.
Choir
Offers a musical outlet for members to participate in worship and express their faith through song.
Missions
Supports local and global missions to spread faith and provide aid to those in need.
About
Presbytery Of Los Ranchos
Founded in
1964
EIN
952746219
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
PO BOX 910 ANAHEIM, California 92815-0910 United States
Website
losranchos.org
Phone
(714)-956-3691
Email address
About
The Presbytery of Los Ranchos, founded in 1964, is a community of churches in Southern California. Their mission is to be a community of flourishing congregations and partnerships that joyfully participate in God's redemptive work through Jesus Christ in the world.
Mission
Presbytery of Los Ranchos brings together and supports Presbyterian congregations in Anaheim, fostering connection and growth within the local faith community.
{Similar 1}
