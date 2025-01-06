Preserving Washougal & West End Rural Character
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rural Character Preservation
Educates and advocates for maintaining the rural character of the Washougal watershed, ensuring natural spaces and protecting air and water quality.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
933293548
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
3307 EVERGREEN WAY STE 707 PMB 304 WASHOUGAL, Washington 98671-2065 United States
Website
preservewashougalriver.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Preserving Washougal & West End Rural Character, founded in 2023, educates and advocates to maintain the rural character of the Washougal watershed. The organization formed to oppose a large recreational facility development, focusing on protecting the community's rural integrity.
Mission
Preserving Washougal and West End Rural Character works to maintain the rural character of the Washougal watershed through education and advocacy.
What $2,100 could fund instead: