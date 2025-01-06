Prestonwood Ministry Group North
Prestonwood Ministry Group North
Prestonwood Ministry Group North
Prestonwood Ministry Group North
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Men's Ministry
Provides programs and resources for men's spiritual growth and fellowship.
Women's Ministry
Offers programs and resources tailored for women's spiritual development and community.
Student Ministry
Engages students in spiritual growth, community service, and leadership development.
Children's Ministry
Provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn about faith and develop their relationship with God.
Prestonwood Ministry Group North
2023
923358662
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
6801 W PARK BLVD PLANO, Texas 75093-6389 United States
prestonwood.org
(972)-820-5000
Mission
Our mission is to glorify God by introducing Jesus Christ as Lord to as many people as possible and to develop them in Christian living.
