Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Early Alcohol Detection Education
Educates the public on the importance of early alcohol detection and intervention to prevent personal and financial tragedies.
Founded in
2002
EIN
954870190
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 7301 VAN NUYS, California 91409-7301 United States
Website
www.preventtragedyfoundation.org
Phone
(818)-360-0985
Email address
-
About
The PrevenTragedy Foundation, founded in 2002, aims to educate the public on the early detection of alcohol and drug addiction. They focus on assisting non-addicts in identifying and intervening in the lives of alcoholics to prevent personal and financial tragedy.
Mission
PREVENTRAGEDY FOUNDATION is dedicated to making a positive impact in Van Nuys, California by working to prevent tragedies and promote safer communities for all.
