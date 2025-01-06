Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church
Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church
Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Offers classes for children ages 3 through 9th grade.
Confirmation
A Wednesday evening program.
Preschool
A preschool program for young children.
Youth Group
A program for youth.
Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church
1988
952286086
501(c)(3)
Churches
9440 BALBOA BLVD NORTHRIDGE, California 91325-2517 United States
www.princeofpeace.org
(972)-447-9887
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Northridge, CA, is a local church known for its diverse music styles, including contemporary, traditional hymns, and praise and worship. They offer programs like children's ministry, community service, youth group, missions, and adult education.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church brings people together in Northridge, California, fostering faith and connection within the local community.
