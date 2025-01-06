Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
Donate to
Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
Shop to support
Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Print University
Offers training and webinars on various aspects of the printing industry.
Sales Club
A program focused on enhancing sales skills within the printing industry.
Group Buying Program
A program that allows members to leverage collective buying power for better deals.
Surplus Drive
Collects and distributes donated paper and supplies to graphic arts programs with limited budgets.
About
Printing Industries Association Of San Diego
Founded in
1975
EIN
952654595
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
3129 TIGER RUN CARLSBAD, California 92010-6504 United States
Website
piasd.org
Phone
(858)-800-6900
Email address
About
Printing Industries Association of San Diego (PIASD) supports and promotes the San Diego printing and graphic arts industry. Passionate about print, design, and marketing, they serve visual communications professionals with tools and services.
Mission
Dedicated to the support and promotion of the San Diego printing and graphic arts industry.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: