Donate to Proclaim Preaching Conference
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Learning Cohorts
Peer-learning groups focused on enhancing proclamation skills for current and aspiring preachers.
Preaching Camp
An immersive experience for developing creative preaching skills through worship, relationship building, and collaborative learning.
Proclamation Labs
Workshops focusing on practical skills like writing for local papers to improve proclamation.
Online Courses
Bible and proclamation courses offered online through PATHWAYS to support preachers' education.
About
Proclaim Preaching Conference
Founded in
2023
EIN
932840396
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2091 SPRINGDALE LN APT B104 GALLATIN, Tennessee 37066-1949 United States
Website
www.proclaimsermons.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Proclaim Preaching Conference is an expository preaching conference by pastors, for pastors, to grow in the art and craft of preaching.
Mission
Proclaim is an expository preaching conference by pastors, for pastors, to grow in the art and craft of preaching.
