Project Play2learn
Donate to
Project Play2learn
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Project Play2learn
Shop to support
Project Play2learn
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Project Play2learn
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Power2Play
An easy family engagement program providing free educational games, like Alphabet Zoop, to help children focus on pre-literacy and English skills through play.
About
Project Play2learn
Founded in
2023
EIN
922409007
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
PO BOX 382 LEXINGTON, Massachusetts 02420-0004 United States
Website
www.projectplay2learn.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Project: Play2Learn provides free educational games to help under-resourced children learn through play. They collaborate with healthcare, educational, and community organizations to distribute these games, fostering playful learning at home and expanding children's knowledge and social skills.
Mission
Their mission is to provide children with educational resources to experience learning through play.
Looking for other organizations in
Massachusetts, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: