Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
Donate to
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
Shop to support
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Outreach
Providing outreach programs to help the homeless, feed the needy, supply school materials for foster children, and offer necessities for the homeless in Santa Cruz.
About
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz
Founded in
1980
EIN
942623620
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
223 CHURCH ST SANTA CRUZ, California 95060-3809 United States
Website
www.propheteliassc.org
Phone
(831)-429-6500
Email address
About
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Cruz, founded in 1980, is a welcoming community rooted in Greek Orthodox tradition. They foster community spirit and celebrate Greek culture through various programs. The church is known for its annual Greek Festival, which has been a beloved tradition in Santa Cruz for over 30 years. The church also has outreach programs to help the homeless and needy in the community.
Mission
Our mission is to be an integral part of our community and to enrich the lives of those we come in contact with.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: