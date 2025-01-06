About

Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Cruz, founded in 1980, is a welcoming community rooted in Greek Orthodox tradition. They foster community spirit and celebrate Greek culture through various programs. The church is known for its annual Greek Festival, which has been a beloved tradition in Santa Cruz for over 30 years. The church also has outreach programs to help the homeless and needy in the community.

Mission

Our mission is to be an integral part of our community and to enrich the lives of those we come in contact with.