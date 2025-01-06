Providence Facey Medical Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
COVID & Mental Health Support
Video classes designed to help navigate life during the pandemic, covering topics like living in a new normal and thriving amidst chaos.
Diabetes Management and Prevention
Classes facilitated by registered dietitians to educate on diabetes and heart disease prevention.
Weight Management
Classes for healthy weight management for kids, teens, families, and adults, facilitated by registered dietitians.
Bariatric Surgery Education & Support
Classes facilitated by registered dietitians offering education for pre-surgery preparation.
About
Providence Facey Medical Foundation
Founded in
1993
EIN
954322584
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
15451 SFV MISSION BLVD STE 300 MISSION HILLS, California 91345-0000 United States
Website
www.facey.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Providence Facey Medical Foundation (EIN 954322584), founded in 1993, is a trusted physician group in the San Fernando Valley. With over 200 doctors, they provide innovative medical services in a caring environment, focusing on treatment, prevention, and health education in Simi Valley, Santa Clarita & SFV.
Mission
Providence Facey Medical Foundation offers quality medical care to the Mission Hills community, helping individuals and families lead healthier lives every day.
