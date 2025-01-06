Providence School
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Pre-K Program
Provides a classical Christian education for preschool-aged children.
Grammar School Program
Offers a classical Christian education for students in grades K-4.
Logic School Program
Provides a classical Christian education for students in grades 5-6.
Founded in
1973
EIN
952105233
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3225 CALLE PINON SANTA BARBARA, California 93105-2759 United States
Website
providencesb.org
Phone
(805)-962-3091
Email address
About
Providence School, founded in 1973 in Santa Barbara, is dedicated to preparing students for lives of purpose. As a Christian, college preparatory school, it equips students with knowledge, wisdom, and character grounded in God's truth. The school serves preschool through Grade 12.
Mission
Providence School prepares students for college and beyond, equipping them for lives of meaning and purpose.

