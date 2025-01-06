Provident Credit Union
Provident Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Moving Assistance Program
Exclusive rate discounts and fee waivers for members in a formal relocation program.
Student Accounts
Financial products designed for young people and college students, including Youth Savings, Youth Checking, Digital Edge Account, and Youth Add-On Certificate.
About
Provident Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941482957
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
303 TWIN DOLPHIN DR REDWOOD CITY, California 94065-1497 United States
Website
www.providentcu.org
Phone
(800)-632-4600
Email address
-
About
PROVIDENT CREDIT UNION, established in 1961, serves the San Francisco Bay Area. It offers low rates on auto loans, mortgages & credit cards and high yield on checking and savings accounts, focusing on member financial well-being.
Mission
Provident Credit Union's mission is to champion your financial well-being and enrich the community through exceptional service. They opened their doors in 1950.
