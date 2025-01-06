Pta Minnestoa Congress

About

Minnesota PTA's mission is to make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children. Founded in 1914, it strengthens parent involvement in schools. PTA has a history of important accomplishments advocating for children's education, health, and well-being.

Mission

The goal is to support students, teachers and staff with fun and purposeful events and programs to help them thrive during their time at Sanford Middle School.