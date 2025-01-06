Pta Minnestoa Congress
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Reflections Program
Offers students opportunities for recognition and access to the arts, boosting confidence.
STEM + Families Program
Provides hands-on exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math for families.
School of Excellence
A recognition program that encourages communication and critical thinking within school communities.
Healthy Lifestyles Initiative
Offers resources and opportunities for informed health decisions.
Founded in
1945
EIN
933138889
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
3524 42ND AVE S MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota 55406-2813 United States
Website
www.mnpta.org
Phone
(952)-767-4909
Email address
About
Minnesota PTA's mission is to make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children. Founded in 1914, it strengthens parent involvement in schools. PTA has a history of important accomplishments advocating for children's education, health, and well-being.
Mission
The goal is to support students, teachers and staff with fun and purposeful events and programs to help them thrive during their time at Sanford Middle School.
