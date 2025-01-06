powered by 

Pta Minnestoa Congress

 — 
Support students, teachers, and staff.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Pta Minnestoa Congress

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Pta Minnestoa Congress
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Pta Minnestoa Congress
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Pta Minnestoa Congress
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Pta Minnestoa Congress

100% of your purchase supports 
Pta Minnestoa Congress
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Pta Minnestoa Congress

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Reflections Program

Offers students opportunities for recognition and access to the arts, boosting confidence.

__wf_reserved_inherit

STEM + Families Program

Provides hands-on exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math for families.

__wf_reserved_inherit

School of Excellence

A recognition program that encourages communication and critical thinking within school communities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Healthy Lifestyles Initiative

Offers resources and opportunities for informed health decisions.

About

Pta Minnestoa Congress

Founded in

1945

EIN

933138889

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Educational Foundations

Address

3524 42ND AVE S MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota 55406-2813 United States

Website

www.mnpta.org

Phone

(952)-767-4909

Email address

[email protected]

Pta Minnestoa Congress
About

Minnesota PTA's mission is to make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children. Founded in 1914, it strengthens parent involvement in schools. PTA has a history of important accomplishments advocating for children's education, health, and well-being.

Mission

The goal is to support students, teachers and staff with fun and purposeful events and programs to help them thrive during their time at Sanford Middle School.



