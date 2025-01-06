Pualani Manor
Pualani Manor
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Section 8 Housing Program
Provides low-income rental housing units subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
About
Pualani Manor
Founded in
1997
EIN
990250567
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 38078 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96837-1078 United States
Website
www.hawaiianprop.com
Phone
(808)-539-9777
Email address
About
Pualani Manor Corporation, founded in 1997, provides low and moderate-income rental housing units subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Section 8 Housing program in Honolulu, HI.
Mission
PUALANI MANOR CORPORATION serves Honolulu by fostering well-managed community properties, helping residents feel at home and supported in beautiful Hawaii.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
