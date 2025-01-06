Public Media Group Of Southern California
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
PBS SoCal Family Math Program
Helps children ages 2-5 master math, improving school readiness, especially for those from underserved communities. Offers free bilingual resources and parent training.
Founded in
1964
EIN
952211661
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2900 W ALAMEDA AVE UNIT 500 BURBANK, California 91505-4268 United States
Website
www.pbssocal.org
Phone
-
Email address
https://preferences.pmgsocal.org/pbssocal/newsletters
About
PBS SoCal, a member of Public Media Group of Southern California since 1964, enriches the region by connecting communities to the world through public media. It fosters a love of learning, culture, and community, providing educational resources, local programming, and cultural events. PBS SoCal delivers PBS programs and local productions to Southern California.
Mission
Public Media Group of Southern California creates, curates, and distributes content and experiences that open minds, lift spirits, and connect people to each other and to the world.
