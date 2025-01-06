About

PBS SoCal, a member of Public Media Group of Southern California since 1964, enriches the region by connecting communities to the world through public media. It fosters a love of learning, culture, and community, providing educational resources, local programming, and cultural events. PBS SoCal delivers PBS programs and local productions to Southern California.

Mission

Public Media Group of Southern California creates, curates, and distributes content and experiences that open minds, lift spirits, and connect people to each other and to the world.