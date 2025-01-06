Punuka Foundation
Punuka Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Punuka Foundation
Punuka Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Childcare Center Scholarship Program
Provides fully funded weekday boarding and specialized therapy for neurodivergent children ages 4-10 in Lagos, Nigeria. Includes speech, occupational, educational, play, and behavioral therapies.
Youth Development Programs
Empowers young people to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to society through various initiatives and support.
Punuka Foundation
Founded in 2024
2024
EIN
992040893
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
-
Address
605 GREGORY AVE WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey 07086-5878 United States
Website
punukafoundation.org
Phone
(234)-704-9984638
Email address
About
Mission
Punuka Foundation's mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for children with special needs through childcare and give young people a reason to pursue their dream.
