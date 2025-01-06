Punuka Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Childcare Center Scholarship Program

Provides fully funded weekday boarding and specialized therapy for neurodivergent children ages 4-10 in Lagos, Nigeria. Includes speech, occupational, educational, play, and behavioral therapies.

‍

Youth Development Programs

Empowers young people to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to society through various initiatives and support.

‍