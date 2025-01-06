Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
Donate to
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
Shop to support
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Support
Provides school supplies and support to students with academic and financial needs.
Scholarships
Offers scholarships to students.
Extracurricular Activities Funding
Funds extracurricular activities for students.
About
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries
Founded in
2023
EIN
934577576
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2113 W FREDERICK DR MARION, Indiana 46952-0000 United States
Website
pupilsfriendministries.org
Phone
(765)-000-0000
Email address
About
Pupil-Student Friends Ministries Inc. in Marion, IN, uplifts students through godly care and resources. They provide scholarships, support school supplies, fund extracurricular activities, and improve learning environments to inspire optimism and faith.
Mission
Employing godly care, love and resources to inspire optimism, guiding the students towards a positive direction to meet their academic and financial needs and shape a better future.
Looking for other organizations in
Indiana, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: