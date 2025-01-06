Pursuit Of Purpose Journey
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Women's Empowerment Workshops
Workshops designed to assist women in discovering their purpose in life, overcoming obstacles, and living a fulfilled life.
Emotional Healing Workshops
Workshops and seminars for emotional healing to discover forgiveness and self-confidence.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923329051
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Women Empowerment Nonprofits
Address
712 15TH AVE APT 908 IRVINGTON, New Jersey 07111-3833 United States
Website
pursuitofpurposejourney.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Pursuit of Purpose Journey, founded in 2023, is a women's empowerment group in Irvington, NJ, designed to assist women in discovering their purpose in life and how to live it out. Founded by Shannon Swiney-Bruce, the organization provides support and resources to help women on their journey.
Mission
Pursuit of Purpose Journey is a women's empowerment group designed for women to assist them on their journey to finding out what their purpose is in life.

