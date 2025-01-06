About

Pursuit of Purpose Journey, founded in 2023, is a women's empowerment group in Irvington, NJ, designed to assist women in discovering their purpose in life and how to live it out. Founded by Shannon Swiney-Bruce, the organization provides support and resources to help women on their journey.

Mission

Pursuit of Purpose Journey is a women's empowerment group designed for women to assist them on their journey to finding out what their purpose is in life.