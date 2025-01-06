Quarry Project
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Father-Son Adventure
A transformative trip in remote Alaska for fathers and sons to build friendship, learn spiritual truths, and develop manly skills, creating a lasting family legacy.
Founded in
2023
EIN
933704193
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1220 SCHOOL ST APT 25 SPRING HILL, Tennessee 37174-2783 United States
Website
www.quarryproject.com
Phone
(918)-633-8200
The Quarry Project utilizes the Alaskan Wilderness to create lasting connections between fathers and sons, building a foundation for a multi-year discipleship journey that transforms family legacies.

