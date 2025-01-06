Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Triple A Award Scholarship
Scholarships for students excelling in Academics, Arts, and Athletics.
The Extra Mile Scholarship
Scholarships awarded to students demonstrating exceptional dedication.
Food & Blanket Drive
Collecting food and blankets for local food shelves and shelters.
Mentorship Program
Providing mentorship opportunities for youth.
Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation
2023
923529875
501(c)(3)
Youth Programs
41595 COUNTY 8 BLVD ZUMBROTA, Minnesota 55992-5056 United States
rnextramile.foundation
-
-
RACHEL NESSETH THE EXTRA MILE FOUNDATION, founded in 2023 in Zumbrota, MN, supports youth excellence by finding, fostering, and funding young individuals who go the extra mile for themselves and others. The foundation aims to recognize and encourage excellence in Rachel's name through community support and funding.
The Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation aims to recognize and encourage excellence in youth, fostering a community where young individuals can thrive and positively impact the world.
