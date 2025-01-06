About

RACHEL NESSETH THE EXTRA MILE FOUNDATION, founded in 2023 in Zumbrota, MN, supports youth excellence by finding, fostering, and funding young individuals who go the extra mile for themselves and others. The foundation aims to recognize and encourage excellence in Rachel's name through community support and funding.

Mission

The Rachel Nesseth The Extra Mile Foundation aims to recognize and encourage excellence in youth, fostering a community where young individuals can thrive and positively impact the world.