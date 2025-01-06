Ragazzi Boys Chorus
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prelude Program
An introductory music class for boys ages 5-7 in grades K-1. No audition is required.
Primary Group
A program for boys ages 7-10, where they learn to sing in unison and in parts.
Premiere
Intermediate beginner level focused on vocal technique, music theory and musicianship.
Avanti
Intermediate to advanced level focused on deepening performance skills.
About
Ragazzi Boys Chorus, founded in Redwood City in 1989, is committed to excellence in musical performance and education for boys and young men. The chorus instills self-confidence, cooperation, leadership, sensitivity, and tenacity, helping members develop into young men of character. They offer various programs for different age groups and skill levels.
Mission
Ragazzi instills self-confidence and cooperation, helping our boys develop into young men of character and distinction.
