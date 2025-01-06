About

Ragazzi Boys Chorus, founded in Redwood City in 1989, is committed to excellence in musical performance and education for boys and young men. The chorus instills self-confidence, cooperation, leadership, sensitivity, and tenacity, helping members develop into young men of character. They offer various programs for different age groups and skill levels.

Mission

Ragazzi instills self-confidence and cooperation, helping our boys develop into young men of character and distinction.