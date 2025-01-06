Rail Aware
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rail Safety Education
Provides educational resources and presentations to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks and trains.
Engineering
Focuses on improving safety through engineering solutions related to railway infrastructure.
Enforcement
Supports law enforcement efforts to enforce rail safety laws and regulations.
Railroad Investigation and Safety Course (RISC)
Offers safety courses for first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters.
About
Rail Aware
Founded in
2023
EIN
933255992
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
5990 ZEPHYR LN FALLON, Nevada 89406-4302 United States
Website
railaware.org
Phone
(775)-867-3803
Email address
-
About
Rail Aware, founded in 2023 in Fallon, Nevada, aims to keep trains moving safely by preventing rail suicide and trespass incidents. They offer solutions to protect critical rail infrastructure from terrorism and vandalism.
Mission
Rail Aware's mission is to prevent the trauma of rail suicide and trespass incidents. They provide innovative solutions to rail security.
