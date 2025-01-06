Rand Retiree Medical Benefit Tr
Rand Retiree Medical Benefit Tr
Rand Retiree Medical Benefit Tr
Programs & Services
Retiree Medical Benefits
Provides funds for medical benefits to eligible retirees of the Rand Corporation.
About
Rand Retiree Medical Benefit Tr
Founded in
1995
EIN
954496399
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1776 MAIN STREET PO BOX 2138 SANTA MONICA, California 90407-0000 United States
Website
www.rand.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
RAND Retiree Medical Benefit Trust, founded in 1995, provides funds for medical benefits of eligible retirees of the RAND Corporation.
Mission
RAND RETIREE MEDICAL BENEFIT TR assists retirees in Santa Monica, California with essential medical benefits, helping them maintain health and well-being in retirement.
What $2,100 could fund instead: