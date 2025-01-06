About

The Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, located in Claremont, CA, fosters the study of paleontology. As the only nationally accredited museum on a high school campus (The Webb Schools), it expands knowledge of the history of life and inspires a sense of our moment in time through scientific research and education.

Mission

