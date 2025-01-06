Raymond M Alf Museum
Donate to
Raymond M Alf Museum
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Raymond M Alf Museum
Shop to support
Raymond M Alf Museum
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Raymond M Alf Museum
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Museum Tours
Guided tours of the museum's paleontology exhibits for classroom educators and other groups.
Fossil Kits & Educator Guides
Resources for teachers to bring paleontology into the classroom.
Prehistoric Tots
Engaging programs for young children to explore the ancient past.
Themed Craft Activities
Hands-on craft activities related to paleontology themes.
About
Raymond M Alf Museum
Founded in
1979
EIN
953366309
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Museums
Address
1175 W BASELINE RD CLAREMONT, California 91711-2146 United States
Website
www.alfmuseum.org
Phone
(909)-624-2798
Email address
About
The Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, located in Claremont, CA, fosters the study of paleontology. As the only nationally accredited museum on a high school campus (The Webb Schools), it expands knowledge of the history of life and inspires a sense of our moment in time through scientific research and education.
Mission
RAYMOND M ALF MUSEUM welcomes visitors in Claremont, California to explore and learn about natural history, fostering curiosity and discovery for all ages.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: