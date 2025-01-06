Redeemer Church Huntsville
Redeemer Church Huntsville
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Support & Development
Equipping members to share their faith and love their neighbors in Huntsville through various outreach initiatives and partnerships with local organizations.
About
Redeemer Church Huntsville
Founded in
2023
EIN
922667466
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
300 PELHAM AVE SW SUITE 4A 264 HUNTSVILLE, Alabama 35801-5016 United States
Website
redeemerhuntsville.org
Phone
(125)-671-52772
Email address
About
Redeemer Church Huntsville, founded in 2023, exists to share God's good news and equip people to love God and their neighbors in every area of life, both in Huntsville and beyond. They aim to integrate faith with everyday life, engaging and evangelizing the community.
Mission
Redeemer Church Huntsville Incorporated brings people together in Huntsville, Alabama, fostering faith and connection within the local community.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: