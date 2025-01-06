Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bible Classes
Bible classes for all ages are held every Sunday morning, both in-person and online.
Midweek Bible Study
Online Bible study held every Wednesday evening.
Prayer Meeting
Online prayer meeting held every Thursday evening.
Ladies' Bible Class
In-person and online Bible class for women, held on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
About
Redondo Beach Church Of Christ
Founded in
1983
EIN
953594486
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
6122 S PACIFIC COAST HWY REDONDO BEACH, California 90277-5906 United States
Website
redondochurchofchrist.com
Phone
(310)-375-2077
Email address
-
About
The Redondo Beach Church of Christ is a Christ-centered, grace-centered, and Bible-centered community. They strive to honor Jesus Christ in their words and actions, emphasizing faith, service, and community.
Mission
We are a Christ-centered, grace-centered, Bible-centered church that tries to honor Jesus Christ in all that we say and do.
