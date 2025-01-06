Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Breakfast Runs
Organized drives to breakfast locations, fostering camaraderie among Porsche enthusiasts.
Tech Sessions
Educational workshops focused on Porsche maintenance, repair, and performance.
Concours d'Elegance
Car shows judging the beauty and originality of Porsches.
Wine Tours
Scenic drives through wine country, combining Porsche enthusiasm with wine appreciation.
Redwood Region Porsche Club Of America
1982
942517128
501(c)(7)
Community Support
15 BAYVIEW ST SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-4912 United States
redwoodpca.org
Mission
Redwood Region Porsche Club of America brings together Porsche lovers in San Rafael, fostering community and shared passion for these iconic cars.
