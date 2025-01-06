Redwood Symphony
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Concert Series
Performances of ambitious, contemporary repertoire, as well as the great orchestral classics for the community.
Halloween Concert: Musical Pictures
A special concert perfect for the family including music from Harry Potter and Pictures at an Exhibition.
Outdoor Concert
A free concert in Redwood City Courthouse Square featuring music from Copland, Debussy, and Gershwin.
About
Redwood Symphony
Founded in
1986
EIN
942976319
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1031 16TH AVENUE REDWOOD CITY, California 94063-0000 United States
Website
redwoodsymphony.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Redwood Symphony, founded in 1985 by Eric Kujawsky, is an all-volunteer orchestra based in Redwood City, CA. It is dedicated to performing ambitious, contemporary repertoire and great orchestral classics. The orchestra enriches lives through spirited, high-quality performances.
Mission
Redwood Symphony enriches the lives of its musicians and the community by presenting spirited, high-quality performances of ambitious orchestral music in an innovative, educational, and entertaining format.
