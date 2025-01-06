Refugee Assistance Morris Part
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Resettlement Services
Provides refugees with housing, furnishings, and utilities during their initial resettlement period.
Education and Training
Offers ESL classes, cultural orientation, and assistance with school enrollment.
Support Services
Assists with transportation, medical appointments, and navigating social services. Connects refugees with local community groups.
Livelihood Development
Helps refugees find employment and teaches financial literacy and budgeting skills.
Founded in
2022
EIN
920540283
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Refugee Support & Assistance
Address
PO BOX 1544 MORRISTOWN, New Jersey 07962-1544 United States
Website
rampnj.org
About
REFUGEE ASSISTANCE MORRIS PART (RAMP), founded in 2016, supports vetted refugees in Morris County, NJ, helping them transition to productive lives. RAMP provides financial aid, housing, ESL classes, and a volunteer support team. Their mission focuses on dignity, safety, and hope.
Mission
Refugee Assistance Morris Partners seeks to assist vetted Middle Eastern and other refugee families to transition to productive lives of dignity, safety, and hope.
