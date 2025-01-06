About

REFUGEE ASSISTANCE MORRIS PART (RAMP), founded in 2016, supports vetted refugees in Morris County, NJ, helping them transition to productive lives. RAMP provides financial aid, housing, ESL classes, and a volunteer support team. Their mission focuses on dignity, safety, and hope.

Mission

Refugee Assistance Morris Partners seeks to assist vetted Middle Eastern and other refugee families to transition to productive lives of dignity, safety, and hope.