Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Undergraduate and Graduate Programs
Offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs across various disciplines, including arts, sciences, business, engineering, education, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health, social ecology, and social sciences.
UCI Health Specialties
Provides specialized medical care in areas such as cancer, cardiology, dermatology, digestive health, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, primary care, and surgery.
About
Regents Of The University Of California At Irvine
Founded in
1939
EIN
952226406
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
120 THEORY STE 200 IRVINE, California 92617-3210 United States
Website
uci.edu
Phone
(949)-824-5011
Email address
-
About
The Regents of the University of California at Irvine, founded in 1965, is a public land-grant research university. Its mission is to catalyze the community and enhance lives through bold education, transformative research, and purpose-driven service.
Mission
The UCI Foundation's mission is to raise and manage private funds to support UCI's broader mission of excellence in teaching, research and public service.
