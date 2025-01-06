Regents Of The University Of California At Riverside

About

UC Riverside, founded in 1954, transforms lives through discovery, communication, and application of knowledge. A leading public research university, UCR delivers a $2.71 billion economic impact. It is committed to excellence, diversity, and community engagement, preparing students for success in a global society.

Mission

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT RIVERSIDE fosters learning and discovery in Riverside, California, enriching the community through higher education and research.