The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Undergraduate Majors
Offers over 150 majors and minors, providing students with various academic paths.
Graduate Programs
Provides graduate students with research, educational, and professional opportunities.
Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP)
Offers academic enrichment, advising, and college preparation resources to students and families.
About
Regents Of The University Of California At Riverside
Founded in
1965
EIN
956006142
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
900 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, California 92521-9800 United States
Website
www.ucr.edu
Phone
(951)-827-1012
Email address
About
UC Riverside, founded in 1954, transforms lives through discovery, communication, and application of knowledge. A leading public research university, UCR delivers a $2.71 billion economic impact. It is committed to excellence, diversity, and community engagement, preparing students for success in a global society.
Mission
REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT RIVERSIDE fosters learning and discovery in Riverside, California, enriching the community through higher education and research.
