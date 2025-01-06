Remington Society Of America
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Collection and Study of Remington Firearms
Dedicated to collecting, studying, and preserving Remington firearms, ammunition, and history.
Annual Historical Seminars
Offers historical seminars to educate members on Remington history and related topics.
About
Remington Society Of America
Founded in
2001
EIN
931272651
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 8737 TUCSON, Arizona 85738-0737 United States
Website
www.remingtonsociety.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Remington Society of America, founded in 2001, is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and study of Remington firearms, ammunition, and related history. It holds annual seminars to educate members and promote the legacy of Remington.
Mission
The Remington Society of America is an organization dedicated to the collection and study of Remington firearms, ammunition and history.
