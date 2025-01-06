About

Renewed Mind International Ministries, founded in 2024 in Stockbridge, GA, is dedicated to nurturing an authentic community for emerging generations. As a church plant in Henry County, they aim to inspire spiritual growth through sharing God's Word and life experiences, fostering a deep relationship with Jesus Christ.

Mission

Renewed Mind International Ministries Inc uplifts the Stockbridge community through faith-based support, fostering spiritual growth and positive transformation for individuals and families.