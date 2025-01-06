Renewed Mind International Ministries
Donate to
Renewed Mind International Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Renewed Mind International Ministries
Shop to support
Renewed Mind International Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Renewed Mind International Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Virtual Bible Discussions
A program that allows people to connect and discuss the bible virtually.
Small Groups
Life-giving community groups to engage and grow together.
Ministry Team
A team that serves within the church and community.
About
Renewed Mind International Ministries
Founded in
2024
EIN
923153483
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
539 GOLDEN CT STOCKBRIDGE, Georgia 30281-2271 United States
Website
www.renewedmind.church
Phone
(803)-336-4881
Email address
-
About
Renewed Mind International Ministries, founded in 2024 in Stockbridge, GA, is dedicated to nurturing an authentic community for emerging generations. As a church plant in Henry County, they aim to inspire spiritual growth through sharing God's Word and life experiences, fostering a deep relationship with Jesus Christ.
Mission
Renewed Mind International Ministries Inc uplifts the Stockbridge community through faith-based support, fostering spiritual growth and positive transformation for individuals and families.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: