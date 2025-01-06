About

Resolutions Northwest, founded in 1985, is a PDX-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities and advancing racial and social justice. They facilitate honest dialogue and systems change through mediation services, including community, workplace, and landlord-tenant mediation. Their mission is to advance racial and social justice through honest dialogue and systems change, envisioning equitable communities where people belong.

Mission

