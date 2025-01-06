powered by 
Support 

Resolutions Northwest

 — 
Advance racial and social justice through dialogue.
Events of 

Resolutions Northwest

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Resolutions Northwest
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Resolutions Northwest
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Resolutions Northwest
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Resolutions Northwest

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Resolutions Northwest

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Mediation

Offers mediation services for community disputes to foster understanding and resolution.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Workplace Mediation

Provides mediation services for workplace conflicts, promoting communication and problem-solving.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Landlord-Tenant Mediation

Mediates disputes between landlords and tenants to reach fair agreements.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Victim-Offender Mediation

Brings juvenile offenders and victims together to mediate, fostering empathy and agreements for restitution and healing.

About

Resolutions Northwest

Founded in

1985

EIN

930881865

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Advocacy & Rights

Address

4531 SE BELMONT ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97215-1699 United States

Website

resolutionsnorthwest.org

Phone

(503)-595-4890

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Resolutions Northwest
About

Resolutions Northwest, founded in 1985, is a PDX-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities and advancing racial and social justice. They facilitate honest dialogue and systems change through mediation services, including community, workplace, and landlord-tenant mediation. Their mission is to advance racial and social justice through honest dialogue and systems change, envisioning equitable communities where people belong.

Mission

Resolutions Northwest facilitates honest dialogue to resolve conflict and advance racial and social justice. They envision inclusive and just communities where people connect across differences and equitably share opportunities to thrive.

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Resolutions Northwest

