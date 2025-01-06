Resolutions Northwest
Resolutions Northwest
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Mediation
Offers mediation services for community disputes to foster understanding and resolution.
Workplace Mediation
Provides mediation services for workplace conflicts, promoting communication and problem-solving.
Landlord-Tenant Mediation
Mediates disputes between landlords and tenants to reach fair agreements.
Victim-Offender Mediation
Brings juvenile offenders and victims together to mediate, fostering empathy and agreements for restitution and healing.
About
Resolutions Northwest
Founded in
1985
EIN
930881865
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
4531 SE BELMONT ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97215-1699 United States
Website
resolutionsnorthwest.org
Phone
(503)-595-4890
Email address
About
Resolutions Northwest, founded in 1985, is a PDX-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities and advancing racial and social justice. They facilitate honest dialogue and systems change through mediation services, including community, workplace, and landlord-tenant mediation. Their mission is to advance racial and social justice through honest dialogue and systems change, envisioning equitable communities where people belong.
Mission
Resolutions Northwest facilitates honest dialogue to resolve conflict and advance racial and social justice. They envision inclusive and just communities where people connect across differences and equitably share opportunities to thrive.
