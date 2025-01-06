Resurection Lutheran Ministries
Resurection Lutheran Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Resurection Lutheran Ministries
Resurection Lutheran Ministries
Resurection Lutheran Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Offers a range of worship services for the community.
Bible Study Classes
Provides Bible study classes for spiritual growth.
Family Praise Solutions
Offers family praise solutions for families.
Children, Youth, and Adult Services
Serves children, youths, and adults through various programs.
Resurection Lutheran Ministries
1941
943287635
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
1275 FAIRVIEW AVE BRENTWOOD, California 94513-5934 United States
www.rezministry.org
(925)-634-5180
Resurrection Lutheran Ministries in Brentwood, CA, is dedicated to connecting people to Christ. As part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, they offer worship services, Sunday School, adult Bible studies, and various ministries including Wee Care programs, youth activities, and music education, fostering community and spiritual growth.
An outreach of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod.
What $2,100 could fund instead: