Reuben H Fleet Science Center
Donate to
Reuben H Fleet Science Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Reuben H Fleet Science Center
Shop to support
Reuben H Fleet Science Center
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Reuben H Fleet Science Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
School Programs
The Fleet offers Dome Theater Shows, Family Science Nights, Field Trips, and hands-on workshops for schools.
Youth Programs
Programs for kids include Science Clubs, STEM Camps, Scout Workshops, and events like Demo Days.
Adult Programs
The Fleet provides diverse programs such as 'Fleet After Dark,' 'Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar,' and 'Sharp Minds' for science enthusiasts.
About
Reuben H Fleet Science Center
Founded in
1964
EIN
956066250
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1875 EL PRADO SAN DIEGO, California 92101-1625 United States
Website
www.fleetscience.org
Phone
(619)-238-1233
Email address
-
About
The Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, opened in 1973, is San Diego's science center. Its mission is to connect everyone to the power of science. As the first science museum to combine interactive exhibits with a planetarium and IMAX Dome theater, it has inspired millions. Located in Balboa Park, the Fleet offers hands-on exhibits and educational programs for all ages.
Mission
Reuben H Fleet Science Center sparks a love of science for San Diego residents, offering engaging experiences that invite all ages to explore, discover, and learn together.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: