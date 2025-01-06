About

The Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, opened in 1973, is San Diego's science center. Its mission is to connect everyone to the power of science. As the first science museum to combine interactive exhibits with a planetarium and IMAX Dome theater, it has inspired millions. Located in Balboa Park, the Fleet offers hands-on exhibits and educational programs for all ages.

Mission

Reuben H Fleet Science Center sparks a love of science for San Diego residents, offering engaging experiences that invite all ages to explore, discover, and learn together.