About

The Richey Elementary PTO is an inclusive nonprofit in Wilmington, DE, dedicated to fostering strong connections between parents, teachers, and the community. They provide resources and programs to support all families within the school community. Founded in 2023, the PTO focuses on enriching the elementary school experience through various initiatives.

Mission

We are a dedicated group of parents, teachers, and administrators who collaborate to provide resources and programs to all families in our school community.