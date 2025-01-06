Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
Donate to
Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
Shop to support
Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Talent & Workforce Development
Attracts, retains, and develops talent crucial for business success in the Richmond region.
Leadership Development
Offers programs to help individuals develop their leadership skills.
Economic Mobility
Initiatives focused on improving economic opportunities and outcomes in the region.
Member Engagement
Provides opportunities for members to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses.
About
Richmond Chamber Of Commerce
Founded in
1943
EIN
940805833
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3925 MACDONALD AVE RICHMOND, California 94805-0000 United States
Website
www.rcoc.com
Phone
(510)-234-3512
Email address
-
About
Richmond Chamber of Commerce promotes business in Richmond, CA since 1924, offering seminars, forums, events and mixers.
Mission
Richmond Chamber of Commerce connects and empowers local businesses in Richmond, California, fostering a thriving community through collaboration and support.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: