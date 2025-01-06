Richmond Yacht Club Of California
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adult Sailing Programs
Sailing classes for adults of all experience levels, designed to make sailing safe and fun. Classes cover basics, navigation, and boat handling.
Junior Program Winter Sailing
Award-winning program for young sailors (ages 8-18) on Sundays from October to March. Teaches sailing skills in various boat types.
High School Sailing
For experienced young sailors to join their school's sailing team. The season runs from September to November.
RYC Youth Racing Team
Youth racing team, training and competing in Tera, Feva, C420, and 29er boats.
About
Richmond Yacht Club Of California
Founded in
1973
EIN
941278203
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Sports & Recreation
Address
351 BRICKYARD COVE RD PT RICHMOND, California 94801-4101 United States
Website
www.richmondyc.org
Phone
(510)-237-2821
Email address
-
About
Richmond Yacht Club, established in 1932, is committed to serious sailing and fun. Located in Point Richmond, CA, RYC members are active sailors who enjoy an excellent sailing venue. The club hosts world-class championships and regattas and fosters the next generation of sailors.
Mission
RYC members are active sailors, and our beautiful Point Richmond location provides an excellent sailing venue.
What $2,100 could fund instead: