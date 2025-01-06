Richmond Yacht Club Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Adult Sailing Programs

Sailing classes for adults of all experience levels, designed to make sailing safe and fun. Classes cover basics, navigation, and boat handling.

Junior Program Winter Sailing

Award-winning program for young sailors (ages 8-18) on Sundays from October to March. Teaches sailing skills in various boat types.

High School Sailing

For experienced young sailors to join their school's sailing team. The season runs from September to November.

RYC Youth Racing Team

Youth racing team, training and competing in Tera, Feva, C420, and 29er boats.

