The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grants and Vouchers
Provides grants and vouchers to struggling families in St. Lucia.
Athletic Supplies
Donates athletic supplies to those in need.
School Supplies
Provides school supplies to students from low-income families in St. Lucia.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922231170
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
145 OLD STAGE RD TOANO, Virginia 23168-9408 United States
Website
thesandyricofoundation.com
Phone
(757)-344-7621
Email address
About
Mission
The Sandy Rico Foundation provides a social environment and safe space with activities and resources, helping those feel included in a community.
