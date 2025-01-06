Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
Donate to
Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
Shop to support
Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Wolfpack Vanguard Marching Band
Supports the Ridgeview High School's marching band program.
Orchestra
Supports the Ridgeview High School's orchestra program.
Choir
Supports the Ridgeview High School's choir program.
Visual and Performing Arts
Supports the Ridgeview High School's visual and performing arts programs.
About
Ridgeview Music Boosters Of Colfax
Founded in
2023
EIN
922158609
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
202 E WOOD ST COLFAX, Illinois 61728-9224 United States
Website
rhsmbc.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Ridgeview Music Boosters of Colfax supports the music programs at Ridgeview High School, including the Wolfpack Vanguard Marching Band, Orchestra, and Choir. They provide financial and logistical support to enhance the music education experience for students.
Mission
The Ridgeview Music Boosters support the music programs at Ridgeview High School, including the Wolfpack Vanguard Marching Band, Orchestra, Choir, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: